Television shows often surprise viewers with plot twists and certain developments. One of the things that shocks viewers is the sudden death of a beloved or important character. This increases the stakes, and viewers are hooked to the screen to find out more. So here’s a list of five of the most shocking character deaths in television history.

Note: This article contains spoilers for shows.

1. The Red Wedding – Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

The Red Wedding remains one of the most shocking events in television history. It was showcased in the ninth episode of Game of Thrones Season 3. The episode focuses on Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey’s wedding, where Robb Stark and his people are murdered.

The Red Wedding is the greatest scene in TV history. Not the happiest. Not the easiest to watch. The greatest. Robb Stark was supposed to be the hero. He had the title, the army, the loyalty, the cause. Then Game of Thrones ripped all of it away over dinner while his own allies… pic.twitter.com/Wv2qGOeuMs — 𝑸𝑼𝑬𝑬𝑵 𝑴𝑶𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑹 👑🌬️ (@chinazaa14) May 26, 2026

2. Hank Schrader – Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Hank Schrader was one of the most important characters in the crime drama Breaking Bad. So when the character met his untimely death, viewers were obviously shocked. It takes place in the fourth episode of the show’s fifth season. The episode, titled Ozymandias, remains one of the most acclaimed episodes of the entire show.

One of the most devastating moments in Breaking Bad was Hank’s death in the desert. After everything Walt built, all the lies, the money, the power, it ended with him begging helplessly while Hank accepted his fate with more dignity than Walt had shown in seasons. What makes… pic.twitter.com/d7eFKZUvEy — Raye (@kexy_payn) May 25, 2026

3. Billy Butcher – The Boys (2019-2026)

Billy Butcher was the anchor of The Boys. The character was relentless in his pursuit to stop Homelander. Despite being a dark character, he had a fan following among the viewers. But the character met an unexpected fate in the show’s finale and was killed by Hughie. This left everyone shocked, it remains one of the saddest character deaths in the show.

Damn so Butcher wanted to end all Supes for good but failed as Hughie shoots and klls him. Rip Butcher #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/lr6Mq0RsLq — Phys 🕸🖤 (@PhysCores) May 20, 2026

4. Logan Roy – Succession (2018-2023)

Logan Roy was the patriarch of the Roy family and headed a global conglomerate. The entire plotline of HBO’s Succession revolved around the family’s fight to gain control of the corporation. So when Logan suddenly died in the final season, all the planning went to waste. It made the entire situation chaotic for the family amid uncertainty.

Logan Roy was a piece of shit, but even he showed up for his kid’s wedding RIP king pic.twitter.com/9BTMWg8jhT — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 22, 2026

5. Joel Miller – The Last of Us (2023)

The Last of Us is adapted from the video game of the same name. So people who had enjoyed the acclaimed video game knew what was coming. But most of the public was unaware that Joel Miller’s character would be killed in the second season, and that too in a brutal manner. The makers stuck true to the source material and eliminated Joel in the second episode.

One year ago today, we lost Joel Miller in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 “Through the Valley” The timing with this happening on Easter was criminal 😭 pic.twitter.com/4gRr4YmCJ0 — Jacob (@giannisstape) April 20, 2026

So it suffices to say that certain shows come with a lot of uncertainty, and no character is safe. By avoiding playing it safe, the makers also increase tension in such stories.

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