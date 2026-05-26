The Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals, just wrapped its first season on Sunday, May 24, 2026, and the finale did not hold back. In the season, Kayce faced a full-scale armed attack on his property, a years-long family mystery moved closer to the truth, and two marshals were left bleeding in a shootout with no resolution in sight.

On top of that, a quiet moment was shared between a father and daughter, cutting through all the noise. So, here is everything that happened and what it means going forward.

Who Was Behind The Attack On East Camp?

Kayce decides to keep East Camp rather than sell it to Tom Weaver. That peace does not last as Thomas Rainwater, his bodyguard Mo, and fellow Marshal Miles are ambushed on their way to a committee meeting about the mines. Kayce offers his cabin as shelter, but armed men descend on East Camp anyway. Even Tate is dragged into the fight, shooting one of the gunmen who breaks in, targeting Rainwater.

Suspicion first falls on Councilman Irons, the mine’s loudest backer, but he turns up dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. Another lead sends Cal and Belle to an East Camp worker who may have leaked Rainwater’s location. That is where they spot Jeb, the Weavers’ foreman. The Weavers were ultimately revealed to be behind the attack. At the same time, viewers learn that Tate had already left for Texas with Tom.

Cal, Belle, & The Cliffhanger That Changes Everything

The season ends with Cal and Belle pinned down in a barrage of gunfire. Logan Marshall-Green confirmed they will not come out of it without a scratch, telling fans that they should be worried heading into Season 2. Belle also told her husband, Jared, about her gambling debt in the finale.

His cold response made clear he does not have her back. She later opens up to Cal, saying they both deserve someone who actually shows up for them. There is a moment between them, but neither acts on it.

Biggest Marshals Season 2 Questions After The Finale

Maddie finally calls Cal “dad.” The moment was the whole reason Cal came to Montana, says Marshall-Green. It is also revealed in the season that Andrea will be transferring to Washington, D.C., when Gifford blurts it out before she can. Her teammates really try to change her mind, but Andrea stands firm in her decision.

With this, season 1 came to an end, leaving Season 2 to answer a lot of unanswered questions, like what does Tom Weaver want with Broken Rock and East Camp? Is Dolly, who has grown closer to Kayce throughout the season, aware of her father’s actions? And what does Tom have planned for Tate in Texas?

According to TV Insider, filming for Season 2 has already begun, and it will also introduce new plot arcs as well as villains to spice up the drama.

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