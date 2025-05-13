The universe of Yellowstone is expanding with every new spinoff series and prequel. Be it 1883, 1923, The Madison, and more, the neo-western series has become a global phenomenon with millions of viewers tuning in to see and enjoy the stories of the Dutton family. Here’s a guide to all the shows.

Every Spinoff & Prequel Series Of The Yellowstone Universe

1883

The first spinoff of the Yellowstone universe, 1883, revolved around James and Margaret Dutton. It starred Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Eric Nelsen. It premiered in December 2021 and wrapped up in February 2022. It was not renewed for a second season because the story was fully explored.

1923

1923 was up next, and it starred Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton. It premiered in December 2022 and wrapped up season two in February 2025. It also starred Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer.

6666

6666, which is pronounced four sixes, is about one of the oldest functioning cattle ranches and horse training and breeding facilities in the country. The series has yet to announce a premiere date, and the cast hasn’t been unveiled.

1944

1944 is yet another prequel to the vastly growing Yellowstone universe. It was first announced in November 2023, and not many details are known at the moment. According to reports, it is expected to “take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise,” which began in June 2018.

The Madison

One of the newest additions to the franchise is The Madison. It was first titled 2024, but the name was later changed. Michelle Pfeiffer will star and executive produce the series. Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller are also part of the cast of the exciting show.

It is expected to be quite a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Further details have been kept under wraps by the creators.

Y: Marshals

Y: Marshals is the latest show to join the lineup. The series will follow Kayce Dutton’s life as he joins the US Marshals. Luke Grimes will reprise the role once again. The timeline is set after the events of the Yellowstone finale. It is slated to have 13 episodes in its first season.

As for the premiere date, it will air in Spring 2026. The show will feature Kayce “combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.” Stay tuned to know more about it.

