Hold onto your cowboy hats, Yellowstone fans! While the Dutton family’s drama-filled saga is riding off into the sunset with the conclusion of Season 5, it’s far from the end of the Yellowstone universe. Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the neo-Western phenomenon, isn’t done telling stories from the wild, wild West. From gritty prequels to fresh spinoffs, there’s no shortage of Dutton drama on the horizon. As the original series bows out, new shows like 1944 and The Madison, featuring Michelle Pfeiffer, are gearing up to continue the Yellowstone legacy. So, saddle up as we take you through the wild ride of every Yellowstone spinoff and the untamed tales still to come!

1883

Get ready for a wild ride through the dusty plains of the 19th century in 1883! This prequel gives us the origin story of the Dutton family, led by the indomitable James and Margaret Dutton (played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill). As they embark on a treacherous journey from Texas to Montana, you’ll find yourself immersed in gunfights, danger, and enough dust to make you reach for a water bottle. With a star-studded cast and even a cameo from Tom Hanks, 1883 is like a ten-hour Western movie you won’t want to miss, no reruns, just one wild journey.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Time to saddle up for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the tale of one of America’s most legendary figures. Played by David Oyelowo, Bass Reeves was a real-life frontier hero who brought more than 3,000 criminals to justice, and yes, he did it without ever being wounded. Talk about cool under pressure! Set in the post-Reconstruction era, this anthology series follows Reeves as he enforces the law in the dangerous Indian Territory. With gunslinging, horseback riding, and history, it’s like a non-stop Wild West action flick, but this time, it’s all based on real-life heroics.

1923

Fast forward to 1923, where the Dutton family is still fighting to keep their Montana legacy intact, but this time, they’re facing a new set of challenges. Starring the iconic Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, 1923 throws us into the roaring 20s, with pandemics, Prohibition, and the Great Depression looming over their heads. It’s history, drama, and Dutton grit all rolled into one thrilling package. With Ford’s gravitas and Mirren’s elegance, expect a deeper dive into what it means to protect family, land, and legacy in a world on the brink of change.

6666

Welcome to 6666, or “Four Sixes,” if you want to get fancy. This spin-off is about as real as it gets when it comes to cattle ranching, bringing the raw and gritty world of West Texas to life. The real-life Four Sixes is one of the oldest functioning ranches in the country, and now it’s set to take center stage. With a focus on the true grit of ranch life (no glitz or glam here), this show is ready to show you the highs and lows of raising cattle and breeding horses in modern-day Texas. Keep your hat on, this one’s a bumpy ride!

1944

Next up, we’ve got 1944, the prequel that promises to take us on an unexpected journey through a time in history ripe for new stories. While the details are still a mystery (a thrilling one, mind you), expect 1944 to follow the signature intense, character-driven drama we’ve come to love from the Yellowstone universe. Taylor Sheridan is steering the ship again, so you know there will be complex characters, rugged landscapes, and a whole lot of wild-west spirit, just as the Duttons face new challenges in the mid-20th century.

The Madison

Get ready for The Madison, where grief and human connection collide in central Montana’s beautiful but harsh landscape. Starring the incomparable Michelle Pfeiffer, this series promises to deliver emotional depth and an intimate look at a New York family who moves to the Madison River valley. What’s so unique about this one? It’s less about the wild west’s shootouts and more about the emotional journey of navigating life’s most personal challenges. With a stellar cast including Patrick J. Adams and Beau Garrett, expect a heartfelt, deeply moving series to balance out all that Dutton drama.

