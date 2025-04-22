The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Philip and Belle making a promise. On the other hand, Susan visited EJ while Xander demanded answers from Stephanie and Alex. Lastly, Kate chastised Rex for assuming she was the one who shot EJ just because he found a gun in her things.

There’s a lot more drama waiting to unfold as the episodes go by. Conflicts and tension are slated to rise between the characters. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 22, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Cat and Gabi catching up. The two have met after a long while, and there’s a lot to discuss with each other. Will Gabi question Cat about pretending to be Abigail? How will Cta respond to all of Gabi’s questions? Will this conversation soothe the tension between them?

Will this help them form a better, more welcoming bond with one another? It’s to be seen. On the other hand, EJ wakes up from his coma. Ever since he was shot, he has been in the hospital in a comatose state. EJ was visited by many people, including Sam, who returned to town briefly. Now that he has woken up, how will he react? What will be his first response?

He doesn’t even know that Belle confessed her feelings for him while he was in a coma. Will he ask questions about who shot him? Or will he have other things on his mind? Like the fact that his son has been feuding with him after finding out his past with Sami? Will EJ even remember anything?

Elsewhere, Johnny has mixed emotions. He has been caught in a whirlwind of emotions during the last couple of weeks. He was furious and disgusted at his father EJ for raping his mother Sami leading to him being conceived. Johnny then had a chat with his mother, who shared her own experience.

It didn’t help that after Johnny confronted EJ, he landed in the hospital after being shot by someone. On the other hand, Johnny and Chanel’s dreams of an adoption have seen better days. Thus, he is bound to have a mixed bag of emotions. Is his latest reaction about EJ waking up or the adoption?

On the other hand, Sophia and Tate bond. The two are about to be parents, but they have decided to give the child up for adoption since they are not together and do not think they are capable of raising a child so soon.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things Season 5: These Shocking Deaths Might Break Us—Guess Who’s at Risk?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News