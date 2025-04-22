The multi-talented lyricist, singer, and actor Swanand Kirkire recently revealed whether his character Saansad Ji, who appeared in Panchayat Season 3, will appear in the fourth season of the series or not. Here is what he said about his role.

Will Saansad Ji’s Character Return in Panchayat Season 4?

In a recent interview with The Lallantop about his brief yet impactful role in Panchayat Season 3, Swanand Kirkire confirmed that he will be seen in the upcoming Season 4 of Panchayat. He further revealed that he was given a really good role in the series. Even in the next season, his role is not very big length-wise, but it’s a good one, and Saansad Ji is an entertaining character. His character is expected to play an essential role in Panchayat Season 4, considering the interesting events shown in the final moments of Season 3.

Swanand Kirkire’s Contribution to the Film Industry

The National School of Drama graduate, Swanand Kirkire, has previously lent his writing skills as a lyricist in several popular films and songs, including Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots), Piyu Bole (Parineeta), and Bande Me Tha Dum, Vande Mataram (Lage Raho Munna Bhai), etc. Besides, he has acted in several films like Qala, Zwigato, and Three of Us (he was simply brilliant in this one). He even bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as a mentally challenged man in the 2018 slice-of-life Marathi film Chumbak.

Panchayat Season 4 Release Date & OTT Platform

After three delightful and much-loved seasons, viewers are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Panchayat Season 4. The fourth season is set to premiere on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform on 2nd July 2025. So, we will have to wait more than one year for Panchayat Season 4. Panchayat is widely regarded as one of the best Indian web series ever.

Panchayat Story and Cast

The underlying story of Panchayat revolves around an engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who reluctantly accepts the post of Secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. How he deals with the village’s and villagers’ various day-to-day problems while studying for an MBA entrance exam carries the story forward. Later, he forms a bond with the village Pradhan-Pati (played by Raghuveer Yadav), his assistant (played by Chandan Roy), Up-Pradhan (played by Faisal Malik), Pradhan (Neena Gupta), and Pradhan’s daughter and his romantic interest (Sanvikaa).

