Panchayat 3 was released two weeks ago, but the internet still can’t stop talking about the web series. Jitendra Kumar and the entire cast yet again treated the audience with another spectacular season. Along with Jitendra, the Amazon Prime Video series stars Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa and Sunita Rajwar.

A lot is being discussed about the latest season, along with interesting trivia about the cast. From the actors making startling revelations about their careers to how the show changed their lives, the past few days belong mainly to the Panchayat 3 team. Amidst all this, there were also discussions about the cast’s salary. Earlier, it was reported that Jitendra Kumar charged 5-6 lakhs for this season, and was the highest paid from the team. The actor has now reacted to the same.

Jitendra Kumar on Panchayat 3 Salary

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Panchayat Season 3 star said, “Well, I think discussing somebody’s salary and financial matters is really unfair. Nothing good comes out of the discussion, and it’s not even fruitful. So, I think one should avoid falling for any such rumors; they should not be a thing.”

Meanwhile, Panchayat 3 isn’t the end of the stories in Phulera. The show’s director, Deepak Kumar Mishra, shared that he plans to make seasons four and five. Hopefully, the team will update soon when they plan to commence the shoot and when to expect the next season to drop online. Till then, you can binge on the first three seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

On the other hand, Jitendra Kumar is all set to win heats again as Jeetu Bhaiyya in Kota Factory Season 3. The Netflix series also stars Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Tillotama Shome, Rajesh Kumar and Ranjan Raj. It will hit the streaming platform on June 20, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Heeramandi Sets: Production Designer Subrata Chakraborty Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision To Build A Red Light District

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News