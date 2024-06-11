The much-awaited Kota Factory Season 3 is now out. The Netflix series stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and others. Raghav Subbu directed the show, which was created by Saurabh Khanna and Anurabh Kumar. The trailer has received an amazing response from viewers.

TVF’s Kota Factory released its first season in 2019 and received tremendous acclaim. The monochromatic visuals and relatable storylines resonated with a young audience. The trailer for the third season suggests it will be more severe and impactful. Here are some highlights:

Shift in the Narrative

The first two seasons offered a lighter take on students preparing for the JEE exams, highlighting their struggles with humour. However, the third season delves deeper into the frustration these students have been dealing with for two years. In one scene, Mayur More’s Vaibhav questions the system, likening it to a two-factor authentication process. Expect more intense scenes like this in the new season.

Jeetu Bhaiyya at the Forefront

Despite being a teacher, Jitendra Kumar’s character is affectionately called ‘Jeetu Bhaiyya’ by his students. The trailer reveals why: Jeetu explains that these students are not just JEE aspirants but also 15-16-year-old children with their own lives and insecurities. It’s a big responsibility which a ‘sir’ can’t handle. We now understand why Jitendra’s character has been like a friend and elder brother to these students all this while.

Tillotama Shome’s ‘Mass Production’ Line

Kota Factory has often maintained a light tone, but the reality of excelling in entrance exams is harsh. Tillotama Shome, who joins the cast in the third season as a new teacher, comments on how Kota has become a factory for producing such students, turning the place into a competitive ground.

The Kota Factory Season 3 trailer addresses several hard-hitting topics, promising a more profound impact as the students approach the final stage of their ‘aim’ in life.

The third season releases on Netflix on June 20, 2024.

