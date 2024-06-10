Imagine a filmmaker so obsessed with perfection that his greatest joy comes not from a box office smash but from the first glimpse of a meticulously crafted set. That’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali for you when he steps onto a set for the first time, according to his longtime collaborator, production designer Subrata Chakraborty.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s name is synonymous with opulent visuals, and his latest project, the Netflix series Heeramandi, is no exception. Chakraborty, who’s helped Bhansali weave magic on sets for films like Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, offers a glimpse behind the scenes.

“Endless discussions,” says Chakraborty, describing their brainstorming session. Brimming with ideas, Bhansali would join them, meticulously dissecting how each brick and balcony would translate to the screen. For their latest project, the Netflix series Heeramandi, this meant transporting viewers back to pre-independence India. Their canvas? Recreating the fading grandeur of Bombay’s notorious red-light district, Kamathipura.

Chakraborty’s impressive portfolio includes Chhapaak (2020), Shershaah (2021), and Dunki (2023).

Chakraborty and his team meticulously constructed a massive set in Mumbai’s Film City to recreate this bygone world. Picture two-story buildings adorned with intricate balconies, bustling squares echoing with forgotten laughter, and mosques whispering tales of a time gone by. Every detail, from the weathered facades to the bustling alleyways, was meticulously crafted to mirror the historic Kamathipura.

Hundreds of skilled workers toiled away, breathing life into Bhansali’s vision.

But the true magic unfolds when Bhansali himself sets foot on the completed set, according to Chakraborty. “It’s like watching a child in a candy store,” he exclaims. “‘Sir’ (Bhansali) would be as excited as a child,” Chakraborty recalls, “endlessly praising something he loved.”

This infectious enthusiasm, coupled with Bhansali’s relentless pursuit of perfection, is the secret sauce behind his legendary status.

Heeramandi: Beyond the Grandeur

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar isn’t just about the sets, though. It’s a period drama set against the backdrop of India’s fight for independence. The story delves into the captivating lives of tawaifs (courtesans) who resided in Lahore’s Heera Mandi. A star-studded cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Richa Chadha brings these women to life.

The show’s success has been nothing short of phenomenal, with a second season already greenlit. Heeramandi’s captivating blend of historical intrigue, Bhansali’s signature opulence, and a talented cast promises to be a visual and dramatic treat for audiences worldwide.

