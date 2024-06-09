Sharmin Segal is currently in the limelight over her role as Alamzeb in Heeramandi. In fact, she’s been on the receiving end of backlash as many felt she didn’t deserve to star in such a crucial role in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed series. But did you know she once chose to pass on the offer to work with the ace filmmaker in Ram Leela? Scroll below for the scoop.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a 2013 romantic tragedy based on Romeo And Juliet by William Shakespeare. The super-duper hit affair at the box office starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the leading roles. Interestingly, that’s where their love story began. The sets were grand, and the direction was on-point, among other factors. All in all, there was a lot to learn for someone who is offered the role of AD under Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Why did Sharmin Segal pass the offer to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram Leela? The Heeramandi actress told News18, “I could’ve worked in Ram Leela but I felt like I didn’t deserve that chance of assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that point. I was completely new and I knew nothing about filmmaking. So, I thought of hanging around in the back on the sets of Mary Kom and see what I can pick up, understand and take away and then maybe I could go to assist Sanjay sir with something.”

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal began her filmy career as an assistant director on Priyanka Chopra led Mary Kom. She also worked under Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani. Thanks to the ace filmmaker, who is also her uncle, who gave her a chance in acting with his production, Malaal (2019).

Meanwhile, Heeramandi has been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix. The first installment starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Jayati Bhatia, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Adhyayan Suman, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Preity Zinta Called Out Kareena Kapoor’s Alleged Hypocrisy Over Kal Ho Na Ho, “She Ignores Me” But Rani Mukerji Stepped In & Shut Her Saying, “Talk Less”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News