Heeramandi is currently ruling Netflix as it continues to be the most-watched Indian TV show since its premiere on the platform. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manisha Koirala among others, the period drama series is based on the tawaifs of Heera Mandi, a red-light district in Lahore. Do you know the budget spent on Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his cast? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Undoubtedly, Heeramandi is one of the most visually appealing shows ever made. Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought grandeur to life with enormous sets, gorgeous costumes with impeccable details, impactful dialogues, and strong background music.

What is the budget of Heeramandi?

As per multiple sources online, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was made on a massive budget of 200 crores. There’s no hiding that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Mr. Perfectionist. The ace director does not compromise on the grandeur of his sets or reshoots, as and when required.

How much did Sanjay Leela Bhansali charge for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took home a sum of approximately 60-70 crores for his directorial role. The filmmaker must have worked really hard on the details of his vast production sets, along with directing his huge cast, starting with Manisha Koirala and ending with Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, and others.

Heeramandi cast salary

Sonakshi Sinha, who played a dual role as Rehana and Fareedan, was the highest-paid cast member. She was followed by Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and others. Take a look at the complete list of remuneration below:

Sonakshi Sinha: Rs 2 crores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Rs 1-1.5 crores

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Manisha Koirala: Rs 1 crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Richa Chadha: Rs 1 crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fardeen Kahn: Rs 75 lakhs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sanjeeda Sheikh: Rs 40 lakhs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharmin Segal: Rs 30 lakhs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This means about 6.45 crores is the minimum amount spent on casting. One also has to take into consideration the salaries of supporting cast members, including Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Jayati Bhatia, Taha Shah Badusha, Jason Shah, Farida Jalal, and others, have not been revealed!

All in all, the least Netflix has spent on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and casting is 66.45 crores, which makes up a whopping 33% of the total budget!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Heeramandi updates!

Must Read: Panchayat 3’s Sanvikaa aka Rinky On How The Show Completely Changed Her Life, “I Used To Get Very Small Roles…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News