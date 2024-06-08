Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the iconic shows in Indian television history. With all the love and appreciation it has received over the years, it has changed the life of every single actor associated with it. One such actor is Dilip Joshi, whose life has completely changed after the show’s historic success. It has made him one of the highest-paid actors on Indian TV. Keep reading to know more!

Before TMKOC, Dilip was a known face among the masses but didn’t receive the fame and appreciation he deserved. After the show started in 2008, the life of the veteran actor began to change. Cut to now, his portrayal of Jethalal has been noted down among the iconic characters of Indian television. And for such a success, Dilip has been enjoying a lucrative sum as his salary.

In one of our recent pieces, we discussed Dilip Joshi’s salary for each Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode. While the exact number is not known, it is reportedly learned that the actor gets 1.50 lakh for each episode, which is really a huge sum. But before attaining such a success, the actor started his journey on a humble note.

As revealed by Dilip Joshi himself in the past, his first salary was 50 rupees, and it was for a theatre show. While the number is extremely negligible today, it’ll always remain special for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

While we talk about salaries, in one of our recent pieces, we compared Dilip Joshi’s salary to that of the second highest-paid actor in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For those who don’t know, Dilip is the highest-paid actor in the show, with a remuneration of 1.50 lakh per episode. Mandar Chandwadkar is in the second spot with a reported fee of 80,000 rupees per episode. There is a difference of 46.66% between both salaries.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict (Week 10): Been 28 Days Since Kapil Sharma’s Exit From Global Top 10, Will Sania Mirza Turn His Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News