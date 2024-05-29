Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in television history. It has been running for over 15 years, and the sitcom is still attracting viewers. With such glory in the kitty, every character of the show has become a household name, and without a doubt, the most popular character of TMKOC is Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. But did you know that the veteran actor was initially hesitant to sign the show? Keep reading to know more!

The quirk and the cult of Jethalal

Since the beginning of the show, Dilip has been portraying the character of Jethalal. While the character is very well written, Dilip’s extra effort and quirks made Jethalal stand out and one of the most loved characters in Indian television history. Even after so many years since the show started, we can find some hilarious memes featuring Jethalal, which speaks volumes about the character’s cult status among the masses.

Dilip Joshi was not sure about signing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

After enjoying the show for so many years, it’s hard to imagine any other actor playing Jethalal. However, there was a strong chance that the character could have slipped from Dilip Joshi’s hands. For those who don’t know, Dilip was hesitant about signing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to his other commitment, as revealed by the actor himself on the Singh And Insight YouTube channel.

It is learned that when Dilip Joshi was approached for the role of Jethalal, he was committed to the Main Aisi Kyunn Hoon show. It went on air in 2007, and luckily, it ended within a year. Just after the show ended, Dilip joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008, and the rest is history. Truly, TMKOC and the character of Jethalal were a part of Dilip’s destiny!

Meanwhile, speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has completed 4,094 episodes and will soon be hitting the mark of 4,100.

