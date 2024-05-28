Actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu is ready to star in a new series, Yakshini, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actress has had quite a successful stint in American TV shows and has forayed into production. Lakshmi is also the daughter of Mohan Babu, which means that creating an incredible legacy just runs in the family. The star is awaiting the release of her new web show Yakshini on Disney Plus Hotstar. But before the release, the travel enthusiast talks about her eye-opening experience when she visited the Nigerian market and was surprised by her expertise.

Lakshmi Manchu is also a cultural enthusiast, and she recently visited the bustling markets of Lagos, Nigeria, to explore and capture the essence of its unique cultural landscape. Lakshmi said, “I wanted to discover visually captivating markets where I could create compelling video content. When I heard about a human market that sells human body parts, I was shocked and realized I couldn’t handle witnessing that. Instead, I was directed to the Lagos market, a more tourist-friendly place to experience Nigerian culture.”

Known for her immersive storytelling and keen eye for detail, Lakshmi‘s journey through the Lagos market was an experience filled with captivating visuals and profound reflections. She opened up about her fascinating and enlightening experience. She said, “Everything was just too different, yet not overwhelming. Their culture is unique, yet there are surprising similarities. For example, the intricate woodwork reminded me of craftsmanship in many parts of India. If you sit and talk to anyone, you’ll find connections to your own life and culture, especially for us as Indians; there is so much that we have here that we automatically find similar, whether it’s patriotic or familial values.”

However, Lakshmi also expressed her discomfort with certain aspects of the market. Lakshmi shared, “They don’t treat animals as we do; for them, animals are a part of their daily lives and economy. Seeing products made from tiger claws, tortoise shells, and animal skins was disturbing for me because, on the other hand, we want to save these animals. It was a stark contrast to my beliefs.”

But even though the sights were unsettling, Lakshmi explored the market with fun, joy, and vigor. She added, “I enjoyed exploring the musical instruments made from coconut shells and local bark wood. The ingenuity of using dried vegetables in their crafts was quite fascinating. I love talking to local people and vendors, observing their body language, and understanding how they react whether you buy something. Every moment is an acting lesson, and engaging with locals feeds my creativity.”

In a YouTube video, Lakshmi explains the ins and outs of the Lagos Market experience; as she walks through, she reflects that the market serves as proof of the power of cultural exchange and the deep connections that can be forged through shared human experiences. Her reflections highlight the importance of understanding and respecting cultural differences while finding common ground. On the work front, the trailer of her Hotstar web series Yakshini was launched recently and is due for release. It was directed by Teja Marni. Lakshmi also has three Telugu films that are under various stages of production.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi for More Updates!

Must Read: Varshangalkku Shesham On OTT: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News