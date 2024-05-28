Youtuber Aswanth Kok’s Review Of Mammootty’s Turbo Taken Down

Unlike some of his new-generation counterparts, Mammootty is well-known for his respectful demeanour towards the media. He typically refrains from commenting on subjects he is not well-versed in and keeps his personal opinions largely private. However, during an interview promoting his film Kathal – The Core, Mammootty made an exception by stating that everyone has the right to their opinions and the freedom to express them. He clarified that reviews and roasting are distinct entities, implying that he has no issue with criticism and defending reviewers’ rights to share their views.

Mammootty’s interview:

This open-minded stance was scrutinised when Mammootty’s production house, Mammootty Kampany, filed a copyright claim against a well-known YouTuber and reviewer, Aswanth Kok. Kok, a teacher at a government school, is a controversial figure with a history of legal disputes with several producers and directors and social media conflicts with numerous stars. His critiques are known for being blunt and sometimes seem like personal attacks on actors. However, Kok maintains that his criticisms target the portrayal of characters in films, not the actors themselves.

The controversy erupted when Kok used the original official poster of the movie Turbo in the thumbnail of his review video. Following an official notification from YouTube, Kok removed the video and re-uploaded it with a new thumbnail. Despite this resolution, the incident highlights a contradiction between Mammootty’s expressed support for free speech and his production house’s actions against a critic.

Kok’s review of ‘turbo’

Kok’s review of Turbo is balanced, acknowledging the movie’s positive aspects despite his overall unfavourable opinion. This perspective is his critique. Fortunately, there are no legal ramifications for copyright infringements on YouTube if the copyright holder only files a complaint with the platform, as YouTube is a private company. Legal consequences will only arise if Mammootty Kampany decides to pursue a separate case against Mr Kok through the judicial system.

Kok is also known for assigning nicknames to directors and actors, a practice that has earned him a negative reputation in the industry.

