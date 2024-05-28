Turbo Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 5 Days): Mammootty Earns 75.98% Of His Last Release Bramayugam - Enters Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Films Of 2024!

Mammootty’s Turbo performed brilliantly at the box office over the weekend, and the film even passed the Monday test. In India, the film stands at 20 crore after an extended weekend of 18.35 crore. Meanwhile, the film stands at 44.45 crore gross collection worldwide after five days!

Turbo Worldwide Box Office Collection

The action comedy, in five days, has collected 23.69 crore overseas. The response in many territories has been overwhelming. In fact, with a 44.45 crore gross collection, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of 2024’s first Malayalam Hit Abraham Ozler!

The film collected 42 crore worldwide and is now occupying the spot for the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam Film of 2024 worldwide. Turbo on the other hand has jumped up in this list.

Turbo’s Next Target Bramayugam

The action comedy currently is the eighth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 at the worldwide box office. However, it will soon surpass Mammootty’s other success of this year – Bramayugam, which currently sits at number 7 with 58.96 crore box office collection.

Mammootty’s Turbo has already earned 75.9% of Bramayugam‘s worldwide collection in only five days, and it is just a matter of a few days before the film will surpass Bramayugam at the box office.

Turbo Overseas Collection

For the unversed, Malayalam Cinema has been on a roll this year with films performing like magic at the box office. In fact the four day weekend collection for the film in UAE and Gulf Countries stands at a total of 19.55 crore gross. More numbers are awaited and they will be as celebratory as these recent figures!

