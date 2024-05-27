After seeing a jump in numbers on Saturday, Bhaiyya Ji saw some growth coming its way on Sunday, with 2.40 crores being collected. Close to 25-50 lakhs were lost due to IPL finals, but even otherwise, the growth was bound to be restricted since the target audience is primarily at the interiors, and generally, it’s the multiplex films that have major growth on Saturdays and Sundays.

In that aspect, Bhaiyya Ji has done fair business so far to reach this far. However, there is a long journey ahead of it to emerge as a coverage affair, at least from a theatrical business perspective, since the production budget is decent here, and this isn’t one of those made-for-OTT films that just happened to arrive in theatres first. A certain level of business is also expected from the big screen audience, and for that to happen, consistent collections from this point on are going to be the key.

The relief here is that at the single screens and the interiors, there is no competition whatsoever, so if this set of audiences has actually picked the word of mouth emerging from the weekend eyeballs, then there could well be decent enough hold from today. What it requires is at least 1 crore to come in today so that weekdays can bring in some sort of numbers and then build over 5.85 crores that have come in so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

