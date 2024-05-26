After a bit while, Kollywood finally witnessed a good theatrical success in the form of Aranmanai 4. Starring Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna, the film started off well and eventually secured a favorable verdict for itself. However, as of now, it has slowed down at the worldwide box office, and that’s not a good sign as the film might just miss the 100 crore mark. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Aranmanai 4

As the name suggests, the film is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai franchise. Directed by Sundar C himself, the horror comedy was released in theatres on 3rd May. Upon its arrival in theatres, the film opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics. However, among audiences, it enjoyed decent word-of-mouth, and the franchise factor played an important role in attracting footfalls.

Aranmanai 4 at the worldwide box office

Aranmanai 4 went below the 1 crore mark on a daily basis during the third week run at the Indian box office. However, on the fourth Saturday, the film crossed the 1 crore mark. Now, after the end of 23 days, the film stands at a domestic total of 60 crores net. Including taxes, the collection stands at 70.80 crores gross.

In the overseas market, the horror comedy has done a decent job and so far, it has amassed approximately 19 crores gross. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross total, the worldwide box office stands at 89.80 crores gross.

As we can see, Aranmanai 4 is roughly 10 crores away from hitting the 100-crore mark. But as the pace has gone down considerably at ticket windows, entry into the 100-crore club isn’t guaranteed.

