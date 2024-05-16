Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Raashii Khanna‘s Aranmanai 4, in its Tamil version, is doing well at the Indian box office. Even in the Telugu dubbed version, the film has enjoyed a decent business so far. Now, there’s an important update about the film, and it has to do with the release of the Hindi dubbed version. Yes, you read that right! The Kollywood film is all set for a theatrical release in the Hindi market. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sundar C, the horror comedy opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics upon its release on 3rd May 2024. It’s the fourth installment in the Aranmanai film series, and the franchise factor played a key role in attracting audiences on the first day. The film took a good start at the Indian box office, and with favorable reactions, it posted a healthy opening weekend total.

As of now, Aranmanai 4 has amassed 47.90 crores net at the Indian box office, and it has already covered its reported budget. So, the film is heading to emerge as a good commercial result. And now, there’s one more exciting news related to film. As per the report on 133Telugu, the film’s Hindi dubbed version is all set to hit theatres on 24th May. The official announcement is expected to happen this week.

As there are no major releases from Bollywood in the coming weeks, it’ll be interesting to see if the audience gives a chance to Aranmanai 4. In the past, some Hindi dubbed films with literally no buzz have worked wonders at ticket windows. So, it needs to be seen how this film performs as this one at least has a known face like Tamannaah Bhatia.

Meanwhile, talking about the global collection, Aranmanai 4 currently stands at 70.77 crores gross. It is currently running in its second week.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Prabhas Joins Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya, Charges No Fees For A Cameo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News