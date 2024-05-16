Kavin’s latest film, Star, a romantic drama directed by Elan, has opened strong at the box office but has seen a drop in collections on weekdays. The movie, which features Kavin alongside Priety Mukundhan and Aaditi Pohankhar, has garnered positive reviews for its performances and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s melodious soundtrack.

Star debuted with a solid 2.8 crore on Friday, showcasing promise. It then defied the usual weekend trend by maintaining collections at a steady 3.75 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. However, Monday witnessed a significant 66% dip, with earnings falling to 1.25 crore. This downward trajectory continued on Tuesday, with the film collecting a mere 1.09 crore. Yesterday, the Kavin-starrer hit its lowest collection yet on its first Tuesday, bringing in only 0.85 crore. Despite the weekday slump, the film’s total collection stands at a respectable 13.49 crore in its first six days.

The good news for the makers is that Star has already recovered its production cost of 12 crore, which is reported to be a moderate budget for a romantic drama. Therefore, any further earnings translate into pure profit. However, a more consistent performance on weekdays, ideally within the 1.25 crore to 1.50 crore range, would have been preferable.

Additionally, Star is facing tough competition from the horror film Aranmanai 4, which was released two weeks ago. Aranmanai 4’s excellent box office business could be one of the factors hindering Star’s growth on weekdays.

Kavin’s previous film, Dada, an action-comedy, garnered a lifetime box office collection of 20 crore. It remains to be seen if Star can surpass this record and become the actor’s highest-grossing film in the coming days.

On a brighter note, while the Tamil film industry’s box office struggled in the first few months of the year, there are signs of a turnaround. The re-release of Ghilli smashed records, becoming a blockbuster once again. Aranmanai 4 found great success as a super hit, and Star is shaping up to be a hit as well. This positive momentum will likely carry forward with exciting releases next month and a jam-packed second half featuring high-profile films like GOAT, Indian 2, Vetaiyan, and Kanguva.

