It was a very rough year at the Tamil Box Office till Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranamanai 4 arrived to bail out the sinking situation, and the phenomenal performance by the horror comedy that earned 44.70 crore in India and 65.75 crore gross worldwide should be celebrated.

Aranmanai Box Office Collection Day 11

On the 11th day, the 2nd Monday, the film witnessed its first major drop with a 62% lower collection than the second Sunday. On the 12th day, the horror comedy collected 1.8 crore at the box office in India. Worldwide, the film earned 65.75 crore in 11 days.

On the second weekend, the horror comedy, also starring Raashii Khanna, earned 10.80 crore at the box office in India. Meanwhile, in 11 days, it has earned 14.25 crore overseas.

96% Of Captain Miller

Currently, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, with 67.99 crore gross collection worldwide, is the second highest-grossing Tamil Film of the year 2024. However, Aranmanai 4 has already collected 96% of this figure, which is 65.75 crore. Mainly, it needs a day or 2 more to overcome Captain Miller‘s position at the box office.

The horror comedy starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna will soon occupy the spot for the second-highest Tamil film worldwide. In the absence of any major Bollywood or South Indian releases, the film is expected to continue its run at the box office this week as well.

However, in India, it has registered its lowest earning day with a second Monday, day 11. It would be interesting to see if the film holds on to this range over the week or if it drops further.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 7 Must-See Soubin Sahir Movies If You Loved Manjummel Boys

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News