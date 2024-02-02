Dhanush’s latest Tamil period action-adventure film, Captain Miller, is ready to arrive on OTT after having a decent stint in the theaters. The film was released at the festival of Pongal and had to face a massive clash. While it clashed with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan in Tamil Nadu, with both films taking up maximum screens, Telugu films Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, and Hindi-Tamil bilingual Merry Christmas also released on the same day.

With so many new releases at the box office, it was difficult for everyone to hold the fort strongly, but Dhanush‘s period drama tried hard to be relevant for a month before the film was finally ready to release on OTT.

Captain Miller and Ayalaan also clashed with Vijay Arun’s film Mission, which grabbed the minimum screens in this multi-faced clash. Now, as the film is ready to release on OTT, here’s a streaming guide on when & where to watch it.

Captain Miller On OTT

Dhanush’s film is ready to release on Prime Video. The film was earlier released in theaters on January 12. It has been reported that the digital rights of the film have been bought for a sum of 38 crore.

Captain Miller OTT Release Date

The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, along with English subtitles. The film is arriving on OTT as soon as the restricted window from the theater to OTT has ended.

Captain Miller’s Run Time

The duration of the film is 2 hours and 37 minutes. The film is a riveting blend of past and present. Some reviews for the film have also called it the best Tamil film one must have ever watched.

Captain Miller IMDb Rating

Captain Miller has been rated 7.3 on IMDb. While earlier it was trending at number 989 in the list of most popular films globally, it has further dropped to 1204.

Captain Miller Story

The official synopsis of the film says, “Set in the 1930s-1940s in British India and follows an outlaw called Miller who engages in bloody loots, heists, and assaults.”

Captain Miller Starcast

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken. Dhanush plays the title role of Captain Miller.

Captain Miller Box Office

The period drama has collected almost 69.8 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, in India, the film has collected 46.63 crore. With 16 crore overseas and 3.09 crore in Hindi, the film has performed very low at the box office.

Check out the film’s trailer here.

For more such recommendations, check out Koimoi’s section What To Watch.

Must Read: When & Where To Watch Saindhav Online: Release Date, OTT Platform & All About Venkatesh Daggubati Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News