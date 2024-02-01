Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan and Dhanush‘s Captain Miller have now slowed down miserably at the worldwide box office. Both films did well during the Pongal festivities, but after that, the pace hasn’t been up to the mark, and currently, both are on the verge of ending their theatrical runs. But before wrapping up, both films might achieve a cumulative milestone. Keep reading to know more!

Released ahead of the Pongal holidays, both films were released on 12th January and opened to generally positive reviews from critics. Even the audience feedback has been favorable. It all helped during the initial run, but later, numbers failed to sustain during weekdays, eventually leading to just about a fair to decent run.

Ayalaan at the worldwide box office

Ayalaan was mainly aimed at attracting children along with family audiences, and from that point of view, the film did a decent job. However, it failed to expand its audience, and as a result, a net collection of 48.60 crores has been amassed in 19 days. In gross, it equals 57.34 crores. Ideally, the film should have crossed 70 crores net, considering the reception and run during the Pongal holidays.

In overseas, the film has earned 19 crores gross so far, thus taking the total up to 76.34 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Captain Miller at the worldwide box office

Initially, Dhanush’s Captain Miller had taken the lead in a clash, and it felt that the film would emerge a clear winner between the both. However, things took a surprising turn when positive word-of-mouth wasn’t reflected consistently in the numbers. After a theatrical run of 19 days, the film stands at 46 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 54.28 crores gross.

In the overseas market, Captain Miller has earned 17 crores gross, thus taking the overall global sum to 71.28 crores gross.

The cumulative collection of both these films stands at 147.62 crores gross, and before the run is completed, the milestone of 150 crores might get crossed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

