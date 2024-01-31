After the unexpected failure of The Expendables 4, Jason Statham is back on the big screens to try his luck with The Beekeeper. And this time, he’s living beyond the expectations. The American action thriller film directed by David Ayer has crossed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. Below are all the details you need to know!

The Beekeeper hit the theatre screens on January 12, 2024. There remains little competition at the ticket windows, which is working in favor of this thriller flick. Of course, Timothee Chalamet’s blockbusters Wonka and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom also continue to add footfalls. But they released back around December, so there is no comparison.

The Beekeeper Domestic Box Office

As per Box Office Mojo, The Beekeeper added $7.4 million collections to its kitty over the weekend. It has conquered the number 1 spot in its third weekend, leaving behind Mean Girls. The box office earnings in the domestic market have now surged to a total of $42 million.

Jason Statham’s action thriller has crossed the $60 million mark internationally. The biggest contributors in the overseas markets are China ($13 million), Australia ($2.7 million) and Mexico ($2.3 million). The Beekeeper has crossed the $100 million mark with its worldwide collections, with the total currently standing at $102 million.

The Beekeeper Is The First Box Office Hit Of 2024?

The exact budget has not yet been revealed by the production house. However, The Beekeeper is estimated to be made on a budget of $40 million, which means the film could be the first hit of 2024. It is even beyond Mean Girls ($83 million) and Night Swim ($41 million).

With no new release in the domestic market, there is huge scope for The Beekeeper to add earnings despite crossing 17 days at the box office.

About The Beekeeper

The movie revolves around Adam Clay seeking out revenge for his kind-hearted boss, who commits suicide after losing her charity’s funds to a scam. It also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons.

