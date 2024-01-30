Timothee Chalamet is thriving, whether in his personal or professional life. Fans are in awe of his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner. But there are more reasons to celebrate as his recent release, Wonka, has crossed the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for all the exciting updates!

Paul King directorial Wonka had a theatrical release in the overseas and US markets on December 8 and 15, 2023, respectively. It is the third film based on Willy Wonka after Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). The Timothee Chalamet starrer, however, turned out to be the most successful live-action film based on the subject.

Wonka Overseas Box Office

Despite completing way over a month at the ticket windows, Wonka continues to enjoy its glorious run worldwide. On the eighth weekend, it grossed a whopping $8.2 million from the overseas market. What remains fantastic is the fact that the film has only dropped by 30.5% compared to last weekend.

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Wonka had accumulated a sum of $357.3 million from over 76 international markets. And while the film may be close to wrapping up, it is yet to break several other records before concluding its lifetime at the box office.

Wonka Worldwide Box Office

Timothee Chalamet’s film has made a total box office collection of $194.9 million in the US. When combined with the overseas earnings, this brings Wonka’s worldwide total to $552.2 million. The best is yet to come as the film is expected to cross the lifetime of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One ($567.5 million) and The Little Mermaid ($569.6 million) by the next weekend!

Wonka Box Office (Korea)

The film is set to be released in Korea tomorrow, and that will further boost its global earnings. Predictions suggest Wonka will cross $590 million in its lifetime, and if the response is highly positive in Korea, it could go past the $600 million club worldwide. Indeed, exciting times are ahead!

About Wonka

The live-action film stars Timothee Chalamet in the titular role as Willy Wonka. It also features Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (China): Beats Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer On 6th Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News