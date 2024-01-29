Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 continues to enjoy its run at the box office in China. Though the overall numbers are on the lower side, it has still managed to achieve an important feat, which is surpassing the lifetime collection of Oppenheimer. Yes, finally, the task has been accomplished, and below is all you need to know!

Directed by James Wan, the Aquaman sequel made its arrival on 20th December 2023 in China, two days before its release in most parts of the world. The overall run is much lower when compared to the first Aquaman film. However, considering controversies around the biggie and things like superhero fatigue, a decent number has been achieved so far.

Aquaman 2 at the Chinese box office

On the verge of ending its theatrical run, Aquaman 2 earned $1.2 million during 6th weekend in China, which is surprising growth when compared to last weekend’s run. Adding this number, the Chinese total of the film goes up to $61.9 million. This collection is respectable considering the current situation where Hollywood films aren’t raking in huge numbers like they used to do in the pre-COVID era.

Beats Oppenheimer!

With a current total of $61.9 million, Aquaman 2 has finally surpassed the lifetime collection of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. For those who don’t know, Oppenheimer earned $61.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Before wrapping up the theatrical run in China, Oppenheimer will add a few more numbers, and it might touch $65 million.

Glory of the first installment

Meanwhile, speaking about the success of the first Aquaman film, the biggie was a huge hit at the Chinese box office and earned a staggering $291.8 million, and this chunk of business played a crucial role in taking the film in the $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

More about Aquaman 2

Apart from Jason Momoa, the Aquaman sequel also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film opened to negative reviews.

