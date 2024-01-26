Two of the biggest superhero universes, MCU and DCEU, have always found themselves in a pool of comparisons, and even fans of these respective universes are often at loggerheads on social media. At present, the situation on both sides isn’t that good as films have failed to match the expectations. So, let’s look at the worldwide box office of the last 5 films from each universe!

MCU’s current status

Talking about the current situation, MCU isn’t enjoying the best of its run as films aren’t living up to their expectations. Apart from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, none of the recent releases has managed to garner positive outcomes. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did good business, but it wasn’t up to the mark if compared with the first installment.

The next big release is now Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3, which might bring good days back for MCU.

DCEU’s current status

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 marked the official end of DC’s extended universe. Unfortunately, it didn’t rake in colossal success both commercially and critically. Even before it, all recent releases have failed to deliver amid the chaos triggered by James Gunn and Peter Safran’s take over as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

After the end of DCEU, all eyes are set to see how DCU turns out to be. The first big release of this universe is Superman: Legacy.

Performance of MCU’s last 5 films

Due to changed box office dynamics in the post-pandemic era and a bit of superhero fatigue, none of MCU films has touched the mark of $1 billion, with two films ending just below $900 million.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of the last 5 films:

Thor: Love And Thunder – $760.92 million

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $859.20 million

Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania – $476.07 million

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 – $845.55 million

The Marvels – $206.07 million

Cumulative collection – $3.147 billion

Performance of DCEU’s last 5 films

Just like MCU, DCEU also suffered due to superhero fatigue, and shockingly, none of its recent releases has hit even $500 million. Even Aquaman 2 will end its run below half a billion dollars

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of the last 5 films:

Black Adam – $393.45 million

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods – $134.03 million

The Flash – $271.33 million

Blue Beetle – $130.78 million

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – $398.44 million (still running)

Cumulative collection – $1.328 billion

