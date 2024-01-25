Barbie remained the highest-grossing film of 2023. Starring Margot Robbie in the lead, the film won several awards and accolades, including the Best Picture at Golden Globes 2024. The film is re-releasing at the worldwide box office, now aiming to beat the lifetime collections of Frozen. Scroll below for all the details!

The Greta Gerwig directorial hit the theatres worldwide in July 2023. The film enjoyed a massive pre-release buzz, special thanks to its competitor Oppenheimer, which led to the Barbenheimer effect on social media. It went on to garner a whopping $1.445 billion in earnings at the worldwide box office.

Barbie Re-Release in the US and Brazil

Now, as per the latest reports, Barbie is re-releasing for a week in the US and Brazilian markets. It will hit the theatre screens tomorrow, and we’re sure fans will arrive in large numbers at the ticket windows to experience the masterpiece of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig yet again!

And with the re-release, the fantasy comedy is expected to achieve new milestones at the worldwide box office. There are predictions that Barbie, with its additional collections, will surpass the lifetime earnings of Disney’s Frozen 2, which made $1.453 billion worldwide.

If that happens, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer will end up becoming the 13th highest-grosser of all time at the worldwide box office.

Barbie unlikely to beat Top Gun: Maverick

The next big aim among the all-time highest-grossers is Top Gun Maverick, which stands at $1.495 billion in collections. It is unlikely that the film will be able to achieve that feat within the span of a week.

Unexpected snub at Oscars 2024

Fans were upset when Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed at the Oscars 2024. Ryan Gosling & America Ferrera received nods in the Supporting Actor category of the 96th Academy Awards. However, neither Margot nor Greta were listed in the Best Actress or Director category.

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera expressed their disappointment at the Oscars 2024 nomination snubs. It is to be noted that Barbie received eight nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

About Barbie

Margot Robbie stars in the titular character as Barbie, while Ryan Gosling portrays Ken. The film is based on eponymous fashion dolls by Mattel. It also stars America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

