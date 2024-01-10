Selena Gomez unwillingly attracts drama, and there could be a hundred instances proving that. At the Golden Globes 2024, the singer-actress was seen gossiping with BFF Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller. Rumors claim she was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. But Sel has now broken her silence and set the records straight. Scroll below for all the details!

As per wild rumors floating around, Selena asked for a picture with Timothee, but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, allegedly said no. It is to be noted that Sel and Tim bonded on the sets of their romantic comedy, A Rainy Day In New York. They’re said to be good friends since.

Selena Gomez breaks silence on Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner gossip

Most know that Selena is quite active on Instagram and often gives it back to trolls. E! News shared a glimpse of Gomez’s viral chat with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller with the question, “Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes 2024?”

Selena Gomez responded in the comments, “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

Fans are happy that their icon has set the records straight. Her comment has over 16.5K likes and over 500 replies.

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation: “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

Timothee Chalamet also reacts to alleged feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner

Well, Selena Gomez isn’t the only one who’s rubbished the wild claims. Timothee Chalamet was in Beverly Hills last night when a TMZ photographer followed him and questioned him about the alleged feud.

The Wonka actor remained tight-lipped for quite some time before clarifying, “We’re all good.” The reporter also asked if there was any “beef” between his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and Selena. To this, he responded, “no.”

Timothee also clarified that he and Selena were “cool.”

Kylie Jenner has been facing unnecessary hate

Since the news went viral about Kylie denying Selena a picture with Timothee, she has been termed the “mean girl” by Selenators.

Well, this isn’t the first time. Previously, Kylie Jenner was called out for allegedly bullying Selena Gomez with her best friend, Hailey Baldwin. The whole controversy broke out over a video by the Only Murders In The Building actress where she said she had over-laminated her brows.

Gomez had also clarified that there was no bad blood and that she’s a “fan of Kylie” on TikTok.

