Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet bonded on the sets of the romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York (2019). They recently ran into each other at the Golden Globes 2024, but the meeting wasn’t all hunky dory. And the reason is his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who reportedly stopped them from clicking a picture together. Scroll below for a conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller that’s going viral.

It was a star-studded affair at the Golden Globes Awards 2024, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Celebrities including Margot Robbie, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, and Billie Eilish, amongst others, put their best fashion foot forward.

Why was Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024?

Kylie Jenner graced the Golden Globes 2024 to support her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his leading role in Wonka. There are viral videos of their PDA from the gala, but what has caught attention is Selena Gomez’s viral conversation with BFF Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller.

Selena Gomez’s viral conversation with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024

Selena Gomez could be seen spilling the tea to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, and it was allegedly about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. As per several sources, she was telling her friends, “I asked for a picture with him, and she (Kylie Jenner) said no.”

Keleigh Teller, at a point, could visibly be seen asking, “With Timothee?” and Selena nodded in disappointment.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh were visibly in disbelief, and the revelation left their jaws dropped. The Eras Tour singer could then be whispering something to her BFF.

Take a look at the viral video below:

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner termed “mean girl” by Selena Gomez fans

While there remains no confirmation to the gossip, Kylie Jenner has already been declared the “mean girl” by netizens.

A user wrote, “Well Timothee is her friend and Kylie is the mean girl in this situation like always Kylie needs to be punched”

Another commented, “Kylie never liked Selena Gomez what a jealous f**king plastic botched c**t!!”

A troll reacted, “And this is who Timothee wants to lay with. A mean girl that no one likes. Idiot!”

“Kylie is such a brat. She makes Timothee look like a joke,” a comment read.

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2024?

Golden Globes Awards 2024 took place on Sunday night. It aired on CBS, and viewers could tune into Paramount+ with Showtime, Fubo, or Hulu+ LiveTV. In India, fans could watch the televised show at Lionsgate Play.

