Golden Globes 2024 is finally here, and celebrities put their fashion foot forward to grace the red carpet and the ceremony. It has been a star-studded event with celebs like Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and others doing their best not to be drab and captivating us with their fashion and style. But were all of them a hit? We are here to make that easy for you; let’s find out the best and worst-dressed celebrities!

Team Oppenheimer bagged significant awards of the night – Robert Downey Jr got Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, Christopher Nolan for Best Director [Motion Picture], and Cillian Murphy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. It was a big night for them, and they truly deserved it as it was one of the biggest films of 2023, and people waited eagerly for it to come out in the theatres.

Let’s pivot from Oppenheimer to fashion now and see how well the actors and actresses in gowns and tuxedos glammed up for the Golden Globes 2024. Margot Robbie, like always, looked her absolute best as she again leaned on Barbiecore style. The Poor Things star Emma Stone not only won the Golden Globes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, but she also owned the red carpet with her chic style. Some of the pictures have been shared on Golden Globes’ official Instagram handle and some are on social media platform X.

Check out the list of Best & Worst dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes 2024 –

Best Dressed –

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star sparkled in a shiny hot pink gown paired with a mesh stole by Armani Prive. She wore matching heels and minimal makeup to highlight her gorgeous dress. For accessories, she wore bug stud earrings and carried a pink clutch.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wore a gorgeous custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline and high-mid slit. The dress featured floral designs all over it and went well with Emma’s outfit’s color and fabric. She kept her down and sported dewy, minimal makeup. The Poor Things actress accessorized her look with a pair of dangling earrings.

Timothee Chalamet

The Wonka star looked dapper in an all-black look by Celine. Timothee wore a shiny suit over a matching shirt and pants. The talented actor accessorized his look with a black and white neckpiece. His look made him stand out among the other actors, and he is sincerely one of the best-dressed celebs at the Golden Globes 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo is a diva, and whatever she wears becomes a fashion statement. She wore a pink colored Nicole+Felicia Couture mermaid cut gown with statement sleeves and a matching clutch. She accessorized her look with a bracelet, earrings, and cocktail rings. Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck, who sported a classic black and white tux look with a bow tie.

Natalie Portman

In a classic A-line sparkling gown from Dior Haute Couture, Natalie Portman looked ethereal with an impressionist-style floral sequin work. Her makeup was immaculate; she kept her hair tied in a neat bun and wore dewy face makeup.

Natalie Portman in Dior at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P8PcZwQ9bd — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) January 8, 2024

Now, let’s look at some of the worst-dressed celebs at the Golden Globes 2024 –

Dua Lipa

Dua is a fantastic singer and performer, but her fashion lacked panache at this Award Ceremony. She sported a body-hugging Schiaparelli gown in black with gold work and a puffed silhouette at the bottom. The strapless gown looked very bland, and it was accessorized with a gaudy neckpiece.

Worst Dressed –

Billie Eilish

It’s hard to determine what Billie Eilish tried to accomplish with her look. She sported an oversized suit over a striped shirt and paired it with a brown skirt. The singer wore black flats with frilly socks. She looked entirely out of place. Billie wins the Golden Globes 2024 for Best Song for her What Was I Made For?



Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez had a great year in 2023 fashion-wise but failed to carry on the streak at the latest award ceremony. She wore a red asymmetrical halter neck Giorgio Armani gown at the Golden Globes 2024. Her dress’s bracelets, rings, and chunky floral designs looked significantly over the top. She paired her outfit with matching pointy heels. She looked more like a Christmas decoration, TBH!

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is still going strong on her ‘free the n*pple’ fashion as she sported a red sheer Valentino gown for the award night. The dress looked plain, and the embellished choker did not do much to accentuate the look.

Barry Keoghan

The Saltburn star sported a red checkered suit with similar pants and a white shirt underneath. It was accessorized with a neckpiece, a chain on the waist, and a bracelet on the wrist. Barry also wore an earring on one ear, and overall, it felt like he tried to do a lot but failed miserably.

more of barry at the 2024 golden globes pic.twitter.com/Au3vkU4eOX — best of barry keoghan (@keoghanfiles) January 8, 2024

Which celeb look did you like the best, and which look did you think was the worst? Do let us know!

