Margot Robbie is still clinging to her Barbiecore fashion months after her film Barbie’s release. The Hollywood diva stole the show with her pink mini dress at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival. She has fully embraced her inner Barbie, and we are loving it. The prestigious event was attended by many Hollywood A-listers, including Robert Downey Jr, who also chose a pink outfit, ditching his dark and gritty Oppenheimer persona.

Robbie was very dedicated while promoting her Mattel doll-inspired movie, and each of her looks just grabbed the headlines. The film has received multiple nods in awards and is expected to take home several awards. Greta Gerwig and Margot’s collaboration earned over $1 billion despite clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, thanks to Barbie’s massive success. She seems to honor her work via her fashion. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress was dressed in Balmain’s spring 2024 runaway look. It included a pink colored polka dot dress, and she matched her footwear with her mini dress. Robbie wore a pair of sleek kitten heels.

The outfit had a V-shaped neckline, a corset bodice, and 80s-inspired puffed sleeves. Margot Robbie’s OOTD also had two rosettes, adding a more exquisite charm to her whole look. It created some pleats on the top and around the skirt, giving it a unique twist.

For makeup, Margot Robbie opted for a fresh face look with flush pink color on the cheeks and nude pink glossy lips. She wore nude-colored eyeshadow on her mascara-laden eyes. Her hair, styled in wavy locks, was kept open casually. Her pictures have gone viral on X and have been shared by several fan pages.

Take a look at them here:

Margot Robbie attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards (2024) pic.twitter.com/RyhLN9UtNm — linda (@itgirlenergy) January 5, 2024

She accessorized the outfit with small earrings, a small pink purse, and her million-dollar smile.

As mentioned earlier, Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr’s fashion also seemed inspired by the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. He wore a pink Stella McCartney suit, matching trousers, and a steel grey tie. RDJ paired it with light grey sneakers and a steel Panerai watch. The Avengers star looked dapper and stylish as always in that look.

See Robert Downey Jr’s complete attire from the 2024 Palm Springs Film Festival here:

Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. pic.twitter.com/SVP3BaWro6 — 🌈ee (@____ee____) January 6, 2024

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie and Robert Downey Jr‘s looks from the event? Do let us know!

