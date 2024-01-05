BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber welcomed New Year vacationing at an exotic beach destination. The homies turned heads or, should we say, froze phone screens with their beach wear. Their bikini looks were piping hot, but the other vacation wear mesmerized us even more. Hailey and Kendall are both established personalities in the modeling world, and they always put their best fashion foot forward.

The two supermodels met in the early 2010s and have been best friends. Hailey is also good friends with Kylie Jenner and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Hailey and Kendall enjoy massive fan followings on Instagram, but the gap between the number of followers of the two models is vast. The 818 founder has 294 million followers, whereas Justin Bieber‘s missus has only 50.8 million followers.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber utilized the golden hour on the beach perfectly as they clicked some fantastic photographs. The duo posted the pictures on their Insta handles, and if you are already planning a beach getaway, take notes from these two fashionistas. Kendall is known for her love for see-through clothing items, and she did it again by wearing Elsa Hosk’s cream-colored see-through mesh gown. The dress featured a ruffle trim and a diamond-shaped cutout around the abdomen.

Her dress featured ruched detailing with a high-low skirt and a train. The wind teased the loose strands of Kendall’s tied-up hairdo, and with the minimalistic makeup look, she was a complete delight. Jenner only sported a pair of Bottega Veneta drop earrings.

For makeup, Kendall opted for a sheer foundation with a natural finish. Her lashes were curved and mascara-laden, with her eyebrows well-groomed. She has pink blush on the cheek and brown lipstick with lipgloss over it.

Kendall Jenner’s BFF Hailey Bieber looked equally stunning in a figure-hugging white maxi dress with a plunging back. The dress clung to her curves, accentuating them. Bieber followed the ‘less is more’ policy regarding accessorizing her look. Hailey paired the outfit with gold earrings and a cocktail ring.

Hailey Bieber is known for her several makeup trends, such as strawberry makeup and latte makeup. She has been influencing many with her tutorials. Hailey also opted for a dewy makeup base with pink blush on the cheeks in this vacation look. For the lips she wore n*de brown lipstisck and lipgloss over it. Her hair was tied in a bun with two loose locks framing her face.

Bieber’s photo dump had several pictures of Hailey in different looks apart from the clingy white maxi. Meanwhile, Kendall’s carousel of pictures had slides of her in the same outfit.

