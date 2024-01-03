Dakota Johnson is one of the industry’s prettiest actresses, with grace in her styling, and her every red carpet look captivates us. While browsing through the internet, we came across a petite look of the Fifty Shades of Grey star, which made us stop and appreciate her beauty. Scroll below to take a glimpse at her pic as we analyze and dissect her look.

Johnson is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith and started her acting career as a kid. She appeared in a minor role in her mother’s film Crazy in Alabama in 1999. She got her breakthrough with the Fifty Shades franchise based on the erotic novels of EL James. She will now appear as a superhero in her upcoming film Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson starrer Suspiria was released in 2018. It also featured Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace, Mia Goth, and Jessica Harper in crucial roles. The stunning actress wore a gorgeous gown for the UK premiere of the horror thriller. She was styled by Kate Young and dressed in Gucci’s silver sequin princess gown. The gown was strapless and with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It also featured a cinching waist.

Dakota Johnson posed on the red carpet with her hands on her waist, and her beautifully manicured nails were painted dark red, which went well with the silver outfit. She paired the outfit with high heels and went minimal on accessories as her dress was already so sparkly. Johnson just had a diamond ring on one of her fingers, a pair of dainty earrings, and that was it.

Dakota Johnson opted for a sheer foundation with a dewy finish for makeup. The actress had peachy blushed cheeks and light pink colored lipstick on. Dakota is known for her signature bangs, and in these throwback pictures, the Madame Web star sported them and kept her down casually.

The pictures were posted on X by anyamiIes, and you can see them here:

dakota johnson at the suspiria premiere in london, 16th october 2018 pic.twitter.com/ga0w23WW9w — r (@anyamiIes) August 17, 2020

On the work front, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web alongside Sydney Sweeney is slated to hit the theatres in February this year. It will be around Cassandra Webb, a paramedic living in New York who shows signs of clairvoyance. Her circumstances force her to protect three young women from danger.

