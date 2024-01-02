New Year, new hopes, and new fashion stories! Bond Girl Halle Berry welcomed 2024 with a bang in her most sultry self. The actress raised the mercury levels with her nude pic on her balcony, and even at the age of fifty-plus, she is putting many twenty-year-olds to shame with her bold confidence. The actress flaunted her toned legs in this latest pic, and we are sure her admirers are completely clean-bowled over her look.

Halle also shared a short video recapping her 2023. It featured several moments from the year, including her travels, the events she went on, and moments with her partner, Van Hunt. The X-Men actress has over 8 million followers on Instagram.

Halle Berry posted a steamy picture of her on her Insta handle with the caption, “Heelllllloooooo 2024!” The actress is standing inside an elevator with golden interiors. The Catwoman wore a black lace bodysuit with a revealing neckline as she showcased her long, s*xy, and sculpted legs. Berry paired a gold blazer with her lacy outfit. Her captivating picture received praise from The Color Purple star Taraji P Henson, celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins, and Tami Roman Youngblood.

Halle Berry sported black open-toe heels and accessorized her look with a layered necklace and a cocktail ring. She went for nude-themed makeup with contoured cheeks and brown lips.

Halle’s medium-length hair was left open and in a messy manner. She posed stylishly for the picture; her black and gold outfit with a golden interior looked rich and elegant. The netizens showered several adjectives to appreciate her beauty.

Commenting on her post, a fan wrote, “Smokeshow!!”

Another said, “Halle‘s out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!”

One user wrote, “Really beautiful and very sexy in the picture.”

This was followed by a fan saying, “Halle will be 90 years old and still this beautiful.”

Another fan commented, “Halle Berry Thirst trap!!!!”

One of her admirers wrote, “The most beautiful being I have ever beheld.”

After watching her pic, another user wrote what we all must be thinking – “I pray I look this good when it’s my time, amen!!!”

And, “Looking good, queen!”

Check out of the picture of her here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

