After bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3, the makers have brought back yet another mutant from the OG X-Men franchise. Pictures from the film’s set have gone viral on social media, and as per reports, two actors were present there, allegedly for the roles of Toad and Sabertooth. Keep scrolling to know about it in detail.

For the unversed, the X-Men characters were originally under 21st Century Fox, and Disney finally acquired their rights in 2019. After that, Marvel has been inserting mutants in a few films, like they brought Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and most recently, Kelsy Grammers appeared as Beast in the end credit of Brie Larson’s The Marvel.

Set pictures of Deadpool 3 have gone viral on social media platform X and have been posted by CanWeGetSomeToast. The pictures show Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in his yellow costume fighting with Sabertooth. In another pic, we see Ryan Reynolds’ titular character holding the severed head of the Marvel character.

According to Mirror, besides Sabertooth, an actor was seen playing the Toad from the OG X-Men film on the sets of Deadpool 3. Actor Ray Park was seen in the role of Toad, and there is no news on whether he will be reprising the role.

Actor Tyler Mane was seen as Sabertooth in X-Men, while Liev Schreiber was seen as Victor Creed, aka Sabertooth, in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, whether Tyler or Liev will be seen in the mutant’s role in Deadpool 3 is unclear. Sabertooth considered Logan as his arch-enemy.

Meanwhile, fans have been pouring in their reactions to the leaked photos from Deadpool 3’s set.

One of the fans wrote, “Why are these publicly released.”

Another said, “The problem with filming without CGI is this: the internet ruins everything.”

A third user wrote, “Imagine how cool it would’ve been to see this in theaters without knowing…”

Another said, “I’m so hyped for this movie. I can’t wait for the trailer.”

One of them said, “I’m sooooo hungry for this.”

followed by one saying, “Bit of a spoiler there, lol.”

And, “This entire f*cking movie is going to be leaked, what in the hell.”

Check out the pictures here:

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveal Wolverine and Deadpool fighting Sabretooth from the the original X-Men. pic.twitter.com/fSQbD4R96m — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 3, 2023

Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released in July next year.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

