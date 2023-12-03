American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s sexuality has often been in the news, and the Ocean Eyes hitmaker has finally come out as a queer. She opened up about it at a recent event, but the singer once slammed people who accused her of queer bating after her music video Lost Cause came out in 2021. Even the pop queen Madonna, came out to support Billie. Keep scrolling to know more about it.

Recently, the Bad Guy crooner attended the seventh annual Hitmakers brunch by Variety; correspondent Tiana DeNicola asked her if she wanted to come out as queer in the outlet’s November profile. She revealed it was unintentional but thought people had already realized it. Last month, Eilish said that she’s physically attracted to women and loves them as people.

In 2021, after Lost Cause came out, Billie Eilish shared behind-the-scenes footage from that music video where she uttered the statement, “I love girls.” It only added fuel to the backlash she received online. As per Geo TV’s report, the Grammy-winner slammed the critics and said, “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?”

Billie Eilish further explained herself, saying she wanted to make songs and had never asked anyone to pay attention to her life. She continued that her friends knew she didn’t want to see any negative chatter. The pop queen Madonna praised Billie for having her opinion in this sexist world.

Madonna pointed out that the media wouldn’t have bothered writing about it if Billie were a man. There wouldn’t have been any pressure on the bad guy singer to look a particular way and dress in a specific manner. Madonna added that Billie started out in a non-s*xualized category, not adhering to the people and not using her s*xuality to her advantage in any way; it came across as odd to the world.

Madonna told Elle magazine, “Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want.” She only had kind words for Eilish back then.

After two years after that controversy, Billie Eilish finally came out as queer, and like always, she has owned herself with sheer confidence and dignity.

On the professional front, Billie Eilish received the Film Song of the Year for the ballad What Was I Made For in the film Barbie at Variety’s Hitmakers. She and her collaborator brother Finneas received the honor on Saturday night.

