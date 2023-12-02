Jared Leto in the role of Joker in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad might not have been successful enough at the theatres, but he did leave the cast and crew horrified with his ghastly gifts. From giving an*l beads and using c*ndoms to live animals, the actor left everyone shocked with the method actor in him. Today, we brought you a throwback to when Leto presented his cast with a dead pig; his co-star Viola Davis once shared the incident, and here’s what she said.

The comic book movie came out in 2016 and featured many eminent Hollywood actors, including Will Smith, Viola, and Margot Robbie. Leto received a lot of criticism for his role, and many call his version of the titular Gotham villain allegedly the worst in the lot. Before him, we saw Heath Ledger play it to perfection, earning the actor a posthumous Oscar. After Leto, Joaquin Phoenix was seen as a Joker and received an Oscar for his work.

Unfortunately, with all the method acting and everything, Jared Leto still failed to impress the audiences in Suicide Squad. In an interview with Vanity Fair before the film’s release, Viola Davis shared her experience working with Leto. She revealed how he introduced himself by bringing a dead animal to the table. The actress said, “He had a henchman who would come into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and plopped it on the table, and then he walked out. And that was our introduction to Jared Leto.”

That incident bewildered Viola Davis, and we cannot blame her. She admitted being terrified of Jared Leto while doing Suicide Squad with him. She made it a point to get her stuff together as she thought Leto was crazy. Davis then shared how committed he was to his role as Joker and gave Margot Robbie a live black rat. The Barbie actress admitted that and revealed in various interviews that although Robbie initially screamed at the gift, she kept the rat as a pet.

According to several reports, the Suicide Squad star also sent bullets to Will Smith as he played the role of Deadshot. Meanwhile, Jared Leto denied reports of him sending gifts such as the used c*ndoms and said they weren’t true.

Jared Leto did not reprise his role as Joker after Suicide Squad, but Margot Robbie continued to play Harley Quinn in the DC Universe.

2016’s Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Will Smith, and Jared Leto, is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

