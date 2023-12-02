Harrison Ford has made the life of movie-goers full of adventure with his Indiana Jones film series. The franchise also brought in a lot of fortune via their impressive salaries, contributing significantly to his millions of dollars in net worth. Ford allegedly hung his cape with his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in 2023. Scroll below to find out all the details about his remarkable wealth!

Besides the Indiana Jones franchise, the senior actor is known for his Star Wars film work. He is among the highest-grossing actors, with several blockbuster films to his credit. The actor came to California to apply for a job in radio voiceovers. Unfortunately, he did not make the cut, but Ford stayed back and eventually got to Hollywood.

Harrison Ford has been a distinctive hero in Hollywood, and no other actor has come closer to him when it comes to popular film franchises are concerned. He is truly a legend in the history of cinema. Let us look at some of his hefty paychecks for his work in the entertainment industry.

Films

Harrison Ford reached new levels of stardom with his appearance as Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, and 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Ford made his first appearance as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. He earned a whopping $5.9 million for the film. He returned for the sequel in 1984 and got $4.5 million for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

For Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade in 1989, he received $4.9 million. He made over sixteen times for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with a massive $65 million. For his 2023 outing, The Dial of Destiny, Ford made $25 million.

For the first Star Wars film for his role as Han Solo, Harrison Ford got $10,000, which jumped to $500,000 for the following installments. He then made $15 million plus the back-end profit for The Force Awakens. He made $25 million for the film, as per Cosmopolitan.

Ford made around $10 million for the film Cowboys & Aliens, based on a 2006 graphic novel. He also featured in Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone-led Expendables 3, bagging around $6.9 million. Harrison Ford is undoubtedly the king of franchises that appeared in the OG Blade Runner movie in 1977. He reprised his role in the sequel years later in Blade Runner 2049.

Television

He made approximately $6.6 million for his role in the 1960’s TV series The Fugitive. For the 2022 series 1923, Harrison and his co-star Helen Mirren, another veteran Hollywood star, made $1 million per episode and a staggering $8 million from season 1. The series is said to return for a second run.

Real Estate

In 1983, the veteran actor bought a mansion in LA’s Brentwood, which he sold at a price of $8.2 million in 2012. He earned a profit of $7.2 million. In 2011, he purchased another house in the same neighborhood for $12.6 million and has lived there since then.

The Indiana Jones star’s net worth is also contributed by the royalties he earns from all these blockbuster franchises. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harrison Ford became the highest-grossing actor in Hollywood in 2016 and has a net worth of around $300 million in 2023.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Repeats Her Chic Look From Date Night Teaching Us All About Sustainable Fashion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News