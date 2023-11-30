Fashion is all about being comfortable with what you wear and bringing out your creative side via styling. However, this doesn’t mean one should spend recklessly on new clothes; you need to be smart about it. With her recent outing, Hailey Bieber proved that it’s okay to repeat clothes and overall look and that in no way diminishes your caliber as a style icon. Scroll below to get the deets!

The supermodel is a famous personality on social media, and her strawberry glaze makeup is a rage among makeup enthusiasts. Despite being married to pop sensation Justin Bieber, Hailey has made a name for herself. She has also founded the Rhode Skincare line and has millions of followers on social media. She is often seen in her staple white plain tee and black oversized jacket.

Hailey Bieber has been recently spotted in LA wearing a fuzzy oversized sweater as a short dress. She styled the outfit with knee-high leather boots with pointy heels. She wore the same outfit a few days ago on her date with Justin Bieber, and both times, she looked very chic and classic. The supermodel just sported a different makeup for her date night with JB.

Hailey Bieber accessorized her look with gold earrings and black sunglasses on both occasions. She even kept her hairstyle the same for both the outings. Hailey tied her hair up neatly without a single strand of hair on her face.

For makeup, Hailey Bieber sported her signature fresh face makeup with lots of moisturizer and sheer coverage foundation. She went for pink flushed cheeks with a creamy blush. The Rhode Skincare founder sported a wine-colored lip shade with some gloss over it for her dinner date with Justin Bieber. Meanwhile, Hailey opted to go bare lips for her outing in LA and only had lipgloss on them.

She recently carried a hobo bag in the color black and a small black shoulder bag on her date with her hubby. Hailey Bieber’s pictures have been posted on social media platform X by The Fashion Talk and 21MetGala. You can check out the photographs here:

Hailey Bieber arrives at Churchome in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/scTyCG0vTR — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 30, 2023

Hailey et Justin Bieber à Santa Monica hier pic.twitter.com/aM5QSrfPgA — The Fashion Talk (@FashionTalkFR) October 9, 2023

Besides her professional life, Hailey Bieber opened up about her fears of having a child with all the backlash she gets online. For the unversed, she faces a lot of hatred on social media from the Selena Gomez fans. A few months ago, things escalated so much that she and Justin Bieber had to ask Sel to step in. She asked her fans to be kind to others as Hailey was getting a lot of life threats along with all the hate.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jenna Ortega Net Worth 2023: Wednesday Star Adds $2 Million More To Her Fortune, Here’s The Total!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News