Jenna Ortega is only 21, but her bank balance exceeds our expected lifetime earnings! She rose to fame with her role in Jane The Virgin, but it was Netflix’s Wednesday that earned her worldwide recognition! Scroll below for a detailed analysis of her net worth in 2023.

It would be safe to say that Jenna has joined the league of Millie Bobby Brown, Billie Eilish, and other young artists who’ve achieved milestones at such a young age. Many wouldn’t know, but she made her film debut with a small role in Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 (2013). Clearly, there was no going back, as she’s been a part of some famous movies like the Scream franchise, The Fallout, and Insidious: Chapter 2, among others.

Television Roles

Jenna Ortega made her acting debut with Rob at the age of 10. She went on to be a part of many other Television shows before landing a lead role in Disney’s Stuck In The Middle. She has also played a pivotal role in Penn Badgley‘s famous Netflix psychological thriller series, You.

It was Wednesday in 2022 that changed her life overnight. As per several reports, Jenna Ortega was paid a staggering sum of $35,000 per episode of Wednesday. Given the popularity the Netflix show has earned along with the profits, it is likely that the leading lady will negotiate her deal for a bigger paycheck. She is also an executive producer for the second season of the horror series.

Movie Earnings

Apart from Television shows, Jenna is gaining popularity for her movie roles. After Iron Man 3, she bagged a supporting role in Insidious: Chapter 2. The Little Rascals Save the Day, After Words, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream VI are some of the renowned films credited to her filmography.

Ortega will be next seen in Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

At such a young age, Jenna has also taken up the responsibility of executive producer and will be seen backing upcoming films like Death Of A Unicorn and Winter Spring Summer Or Fall.

Brand Endorsements

In 2020, Jenna Ortega was announced as Neutrogena’s official brand ambassador. She has also teamed up with major brands like Dior and Adidas this year.

Jenna Ortega Net Worth 2023

As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has witnessed an enormous boost in her earlier fortune. Jenna Ortega, as of 2023, has a net worth of a whopping $5 million!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Jenna Ortega Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News