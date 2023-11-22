The Crown Season 6 has been ruling the viewing charts on Netflix. The OTT platform released its new list of shows and films with the most views, with the British royal drama on the top, followed by shows like All the Light We Cannot See, Selling Sunset Season 7, and more. The Killer by Michael Fassbender is at #1 in the film department. Scroll below to get the deets.

The final season of The Crown has been split into two parts; the first half came out on November 16th. It first started in 2016 and revolves around Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign. The series has not only been critically acclaimed but has gained immense popularity among the audience, and they waited eagerly for this final season.

Now, as per a report by Collider, Netflix brought out its latest Top 10 viewing charts, with The Crown secured at the top position. It debuted with 11.1 million views, followed by Matt Rife: Natural Selection with 7.4 million. The World War II drama All The Light We Cannot See is at the third spot with 5.3 million. The other shows that occupied the rest of the list include How To Become a Mob Boss came in fourth. Escaping Twin Flames at fifth followed by Selling Sunset 7, then Robbie Williams limited series, Unicorn Academy, Life on Our Planet, and Blue Eye Samurai.

The Crown Season 6 is reportedly in the top 10 charts of Netflix in 85 countries. It was also the most viewed series in 44 of those nations. However, as per reports, the sixth season of this high-octane drama lagged way behind the fifth season’s viewing hours. The previous season was released in November last year, and it premiered with 107.4 million viewing hours, while the latest only had 36.9 million viewing hours.

Returning to Netflix’s top 10 list, The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, is at the top in films with a whopping 22.3 million views. It is followed by Best.Christmas.Ever! at the second place with 16.3 million views. In the third place is Monster Hunter, while Locked In is at the fourth. Those films are followed by F9: The Fast Saga, Lone Survivor, Cold Pursuit, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Pain Hustlers, and See You On Venus in the chart.

The Brazilian show Criminal Code is at the top in the non-English language television series, followed by Suburræterna, The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend, and Turkey’s The Tailor. In films, the Korean movie Believer 2 is leading the chart with Wingwomen in the second place, All-Time High in the third, and followed by Summer Vacation and Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan: Extended Cut.

The Crown Season 6’s first half is currently streaming on Netflix, and the second half will be out on December 14th.

