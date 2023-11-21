Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Co-Star Ajay Kumar Reveals SRK Did Not Take Shoot Break, Rehearsed A Scene 25 Times To Make It Perfect

After Jawan and Pathaan, the expectations from Shah Rukh Khan’s next film are sky-high. Fans are waiting to see what the star has to offer with Dunki. With just a month to go for the release, the hype is high and the audience just cannot wait. SRK has worked super hard to give an audience a film to remember. SRK’s Dunki co-star Ajay Kumar, in a recent interview, revealed details from the Dunki shoot and said that once the superstar gave 25 shots to get the desired result!

Ajay said that SRK, unlike other actors, does not head to his vanity van when there is a short break. Instead, King Khan rehearses and makes sure that he is near to perfection. The Dunki actor also revealed that for a small scene of two and a half minutes, SRK practiced for 6 long hours.

Ajay Kumar told Dainik Bhaskar, “It’s said about stars that as soon as the shoot breaks, they head to their vanity vans or start relaxing. Not Shah Rukh. Believe it or not, our communication scene is just two and a half minutes long. But for that scene to be perfect, Shah Rukh put in a total of six hours of hard work. He continued shooting until 7 in the evening.”

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is scheduled to release on 22nd December and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dharmendra, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, and others in key roles. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a cameo appearance.

Other than Dunki, fans can head to theatres and watch Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in action in Tiger 3. SRK’s cameo has been making all the noise and fans cannot help but flock to theatres to see the mega combo of the two superstar Khans.

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is doing great business at the box office.

