Actors live a dual life where they play some intense characters on-screen but are very different from them in real life. Fans often expect them to behave all happy and nice, even when they’re having a bad day, and we all need to be a little considerate about their personal space and choices. Similarly, in a recent interview, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah opened up about the time when his wife was almost dying on the operation table, and a fan asked him to tell a joke which left him fuming with anger. Scroll below to read the scoop.

These days social media has become a popular platform where we often spot our favourite celebrities, and netizens sometimes troll them for their behaviour in public for the most bizarre reasons. Fans need to understand that actors can’t be funny and in a good mood all the time; they’re humans too.

In a conversation with CNN News18, actor Satish Shah shared an anecdote about when he wanted to hit a fan and said, “India mein ye problem hai (this is a problem in India). They can’t differentiate between a person and an actor or a guy who is performing and a guy who is a normal person. They expect you to be funny even in the moments…in the environment where one has to be serious…when the circumstances make you serious. But one has to live with it.”

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor added, “My wife was seriously ill, she was almost dying on the operation table. And I was very tense because we’d been married only for three months. I was sitting outside, very worried, and a guy comes to me and says, ‘Kya yaar, aap aise serious baithe ho, ache nahi lagte ho, koi joke-woke maaro (what is this, you are sitting in such a serious mood, tell a joke.’ Joke to maarne ki baat alag hai, main usey ek knockout punch maar sakta tha (forget the joke, I could hit him). But somehow, better sense prevailed, and I just walked off. But it’s part of the baggage we carry.”

What are your thoughts on Satish Shah’s weird fan encounter back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

