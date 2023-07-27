BARC releases the TRP report every week, offering the audience an insight into their favourite show’s performance. This report is based on how well the shows performed in the past week and tells us if the daily soaps were able to entertain the viewers. The BARC TRP report for week 29 is out. Anupamaa maintains at the top, and some new shows have made it to the list. Scroll down to know more.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has consistently ranked high on the TRP chart and has frequently secured the top position. The current plotline has kept the audience engaged with its intriguing twists and turns. The show remains unbeatable and maintains its first position with an impressive rating of 2.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the second spot with a rating of 2.1. The show features Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead actors and has become a favourite among viewers due to its intense drama and engaging plot. Meanwhile, in the third spot is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, with 2.0 ratings.

The show recently witnessed a generation leap, and Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh stepped in to play the lead roles. Though the interesting leap plot has kept the viewers engaged, the show has seen a slight drop in its TRP ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin got 2.1 ratings in the last TRP report.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most loved sitcoms, has been in the top 10 for a long time. However, its ratings have been fluctuating due to controversies associated with it. The sitcom has finally moved back to the top 5, grabbing the 4th position with a 1.9 rating. Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed the fifth position on this week’s list.

Faltu has grabbed the sixth position, while Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has landed on the seventh spot. Both shows have earned 1.8 ratings. The TRP for Pandya Store got 1.9. The next generation of the family will soon be on display as Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik leave the show. With a rating of 1.7, Imlie has pushed to the ninth spot from the fourth place on the last week’s BARC’s TRP report. Finally, in the tenth spot is Kundali Bhagya.

