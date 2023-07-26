Before returning with the 17th season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan returned as a host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, replacing Karan Johar. The superstar has been associated with the reality show for quite some time and his hosting the digital version has come as no surprise. However, now the host is currently in the news for a different reason.

Earlier, Dabangg Khan was in the news for reportedly quitting the show. However, he was quick to quash the rumours and said his association with the makers had come a long way. Scroll down to read why is he in the news currently.

Recently, we came across a fan post on Reddit that suggested that Salman Khan isn’t interested in hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. The Reddit post reads, “He doesn’t even laugh or joke anymore. No dance entry on wkw, have u noticed this? No jallad no caller of the week. No interesting things. No facial expression or anything. He just doesnt seem to care anymore. I hope he realizes how much we love him as a host and how much this disinterest bothers us! Idk if his health is fine or not, apparently he is a patient of trigeminal neuralgia and it can be very painful, but im not sure if thats what bothering him or is there something else? But pls agar pese lere ho show ke toh give it ur heart. Sirf for the sake of it akey krke mt jao.”

Reacting to the post, netizens couldn’t help but nod in agreement. One user wrote, “Easy money , like all his movies are his home production without any production value with call C grade stars , all just for money and greed.” While another said, “No screen time, late, not showing up, not even one smile , snarky comments at the bb team and contestants. Dude has given up on bb now days and just raking in the cash.”

A third user commented, Actually this has been case with movies as well. His last film as well there was no much effort. Though he is hard working and works long hours but there is no quality in his work.”

And fourth one wrote, “Bishnoi ne raato ki neend uda rakhi hai, na din ko chain hai na raat ko sukoon, ab kya kare nache bhi? Lolol.” Check out the Reddit post below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this post? Do let us know.

