Indian television offers the audience a plethora of shows for their entertainment, but sometimes they cross the lines, and we have seen it happen often, especially in kids’ dance shows, and this time, Super Dancer Chapter 3 has landed its network Sony Pictures in trouble for its inappropriate content. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice against them.

For the unversed, the show had esteemed Bollywood personalities Geeta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu as the judges on the show, and the video from one particular episode from the reality show’s 3rd season, which aired back around in 2018 and 2019, has been going viral on social media where the judges asked minor contestant improper and s*xually explicit questions. It did not take long to reach the authorities, who have now taken legal action.

As per several reports, including Hindustan Times, the NCPCR, after coming across the controversial video from Super Dancer Chapter 3, has asked for an explanation from the media house. The NCPCR report read, “The Commission has come across a video on Twitter from your kid’s dance show called Super Dancer Chapter 3, which was aired on Sony Entertainment Television, wherein it is seen that the judges on the show were asking the minor child vulgar and s*xually explicit questions regarding his parents on stage.”

The Commission further reprimanded it by saying that all the questions asked to the minor were “inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children”. The report also said that the network’s actions had violated the provisions under the Juvenile Justice [Care and Protection] Act, 2015, the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with the Commission’s guidelines on child and adolescent participation in the entertainment industry. The Commission further asked the Sony Pictures Network to remove the episode also.

They have asked for an explanation from the media house for the inappropriate content on a kid’s reality show, i.e. Super Dancer Chapter 3. In addition to that, they have asked the channel to refrain from airing similar inappropriate content on their channel and submit a detailed report on the actions taken within a week.

Here’s the objectionable video:

