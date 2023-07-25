Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah is one of the most cherished shows, bringing joy and laughter to millions of households across the nation. However, for the past few weeks, the show has been mired in controversies. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who played the role of Rita Reporter, has finally quit the show.

Priya was last seen in the TV show eight months ago. Since then, fans have been speculating if she has quit the show. The actress said that she never officially left the show as producer Asit Modi and the team haven’t given her any clarity yet on the matter. Now it seems the actress had it enough.

Priya Ahuja, in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that she finally resigned from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah after getting frustrated for waiting nearly eight months. She claimed that it has been difficult to be in this space for such a long time without any clarity. Not just that, the makers did not respond to her messages all these days.

“It started to affect my career. Everyone knows that I’m still a part of TMKOC, and I’ve to tell each casting agent or producer I meet that I was not under any exclusive contract, and I can work with others,” states Priya Ahuja, adding, “I’m sure there must have been a lot of opportunities that I lost during this time because makers generally avoid working with someone who’s already committed to a show.”

“So, I dropped them an official resignation, clarifying that I’m no longer a part of the show. They didn’t even reply to it. I think they were waiting for me to get tired and take a step like this. And after my resignation, I was sure that the makers will replace me with some other actor within two days. And that’s what has happened. They have brought back the track of Rita and have cast another actor. That’s how they are. They are sadists who like to do such things,” rues the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

Although Priya no longer has any involvement with the show, she recounts how it all began when her husband, Malav Rajde, who is also the show’s former director, left TMKOC. “After that, the makers never called me back. I was removed from the show because I’m Malav’s wife. But I did not come to this city to be someone’s wife. How can they do that to an artiste? Even though my husband was the director of the show, I never crossed the boundary. I always behaved like any other actor on the set. But Asit Ji definitely mixed up my personal and professional life. Because Malav left the show, they did all this to me,” she asserts.

Priya Ahuja revealed that Asit Kumarr Modi holds grudges against her husband. She also described the incident that led to Malav Rajda leaving the show in the first place. “First of all, nobody leaves TMKOC on a good note. Malav had been part of the show since the start. He gave 14 years to it despite being unhappy with certain things. There were several episodes of misbehaviour which left him disappointed, and he was contemplating quitting for a long time. But Asit ji jaane nahi dete the. However, one day he finally decided to put in his papers after his patience reached the saturation point. He was on a one-month notice period, but 15 days later, Asit ji told Malav through Sohil not to come to the set from the next day. He anyway was leaving, but the way Asit Ji made it a point to remove him from the show all of a sudden was disheartening for Malav, and he cried that day. TMKOC was like a child to him,” she states.

Now that the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress has also officially quit the show, she confesses that even she was not happy with her track

