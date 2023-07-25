Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer had been one of the year’s most anticipated films, like any other film by Christopher Nolan. The film has received rave reviews and has been appreciated critically and commercially, but in India, it has sparked debate with its s*x scene where Cillian Murphy’s character recites a line from Bhagavad Gita. Now, veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, has spoken up on this.

The controversy around the scene resulted in putting CGI black dress on Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock, and many people across the country have been asking to Ban the film here. The film depicts the mental dilemma J Robert Oppenheimer went through before and after the creation of the atomic bomb.

While some people have been blasting Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer for allegedly insulting the Hindu religion by inserting a line from the Bhagavad Gita during the love-making scene between Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy’s title character, others defended the director and Nitish Bharadwaj could be said to be on the latter group. He told ETimes, “Gita fundamentally teaches a sense of duty in the middle of a battlefield. metaphorically, our life struggles, mainly emotional, are the battlefields.” He continued, “The shloka 11.32 was also told to Arjun to do his duty as a warrior, which is to fight the evil. Krishna’s entire shloka must be understood properly. He says that I am the eternal time who will kill everything, so everyone will die even if you don’t kill them. So do your duty.”

Now Speaking about Oppenheimer, Nitish Bharadwaj, who is still recognised for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, said, “When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention.”

He further added, “He probably saw that his invention would destroy the human race in the future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of his actions. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act.”

Nitish Bharadwaj also said, “I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer’s important moments of life. Isn’t he proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race – for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual or a nation or a planet…The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan‘s message is loud & clear!”

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has received a rating of 9.2 on IMDb and has received a lot of applause from across the globe; the film was released in the theatres on the 21st of July.

