Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Film Starring Cillian Murphy Gets Massive Backlash For Portraying The Scientist In A Good Light, Netizens Say “He’s A Total D*ckhead” For Destroying Countless Lives

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer is giving a tough competition to Margot Robbie starrer Barbie at the box-office. The former has opened to positive reviews and the fans are once again hailing Christopher Nolan’s seamless work. However, a few don’t agree with the movie’s concept claiming that J. Oppenheimer was no hero asking why he was being celebrated. A Reddit post shared a thread of an individual who claimed that the American physicist destroyed the lives of many.

Oppenheimer, apart from Cillian Murphy, also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh in prominent roles. Murphy plays the lead i.e. J. Oppenheimer. The latter is called the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in organizing the Manhattan Project, the research and development undertaking that created the first nuclear weapons.

A Reddit post shared a tweet of a woman which read, “This quote, from the @nytimes review of the OPPENHEIMER film: “He served as director of a clandestine weapons lab built in a near-desolate stretch of Los Alamos, in New Mexico”… It was inhabited by Hispanos. They were given less than 24 hr to leave. Their farms bulldozed.” The thread also saw the women writing, “Many of those families had been on the same land for centuries. The Oppenheimer’s crew literally shot all their livestock through the head and bulldozed them. People fled on foot with nowhere to go. Land rich, money poor. Their land seized by the government.” In the detailed thread, another tweet said, “But, no. We want more films about the “complex and troubled” “heroic” white men, who conducted their GENIUS in a “virtually unpopulated” place. These are ALL lies. This is mythology in service to white supremacy and the military industrial complex, masquerading as “nuanced.” The Reddit post captioned the thread as, “Everyone that wants to see Oppenheimer should read this thread. The movie is more fiction than fact and paints a heroic picture of a man who destroyed countless lives in New Mexico.”

Social media users were then quick to react to the viral thread. One user stated, “He tried to poison his professor at the start of the film. No he’s a total d**khead.” Another stated, “We are so f**king screwed if people are walking away from that film thinking it celebrated him and his actions in any way.”

The next one said, “We are in a media literacy crisis” as another chimed in, “People really do lack literature/media analysis and its sad.” An individual posted, “It’s covers pretty much all of it. Doesn’t really paint him as a hero though, more or less as an ignorant genius that is grappling with the fact he has just ruined the world after designing something that killed 150,000 innocent people.”

Another user asserted, “The movie may not paint a heroic picture of him but you’re kidding yourself if you think it isn’t glorifying Oppenheimer at all.” One person said, “I like Nolan films, but he definitely only understands the white man and the white man’s experience.”

The next one concluded, “People are only hyping up Oppenheimer because it’s a Nolan movie + Cilian Murphy.”

